DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Surfside condo collapse survivors left with nothing are getting a much-needed helping hand.

On Wednesday, 35 days after the Champlain Towers South collapsed, organizations are providing support to the community at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarter in Doral.

Officials are moving into phase three of recovery after phase two, which included finding survivors temporary housing.

The goal of phase three is for the survivors to get into more stable, long-term housing.

Global Empowerment Mission along with several other partners are paying for the first and last month’s rent and security deposits on all annual leases for the survivors.

The money came from the Champlain Survivor Relocation fund, with 100% of the donations going directly to those affected by the collapse.

“This is something that is surreal on a level on top of a level,” said survivor Steve Rosenthal. “You just can’t comprehend it. It’s beyond anything that you could think of for me to be saved. The destruction actually stopped like a foot from my door. It’s like my parents in heaven said to God, ‘Stop.’ I’ve got something else to do in this life.”

Survivor Zulia Taub took the podium at the event to explain what this aid means to her.

She said when the tower came down, immediately residents needed a liferaft, but now they need a rock to stand on to get back on their feet.

Taub said for her and the other survivors that rock is what this support is to them.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.