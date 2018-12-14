Girl with cancer becomes ballerina for a day thanks to Make-A-Wish South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - A young girl suffering from bone cancer was presented with a memorable moment courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Seven-year-old Lucia Yanes got to take a break from the hospital to get a shot at being a ballerina, Friday.

“I’m gonna be a ballerina,” Yanes said.

The work of a ballerina appears flawless and always comes with a touch of magic, but this ballerina has an extra sparkle in her eye.

For just a moment her osteosarcoma doesn’t exist.

Her Make-A-Wish moment lifted her spirits and helped her dream come true.

“I love the music and I love dancing,” she said.

The Miami City Ballet greets the holidays every year with the world-famous “Nutcracker,” a performance that has inspired Yanes since she can first remember.

“It’s about some soldiers and a mouse,” she said.

Like a true star, Yanes arrived in a limousine before making her way back stage to a dressing room fit for a diva.

She put on her costume, makeup and then hit the stage, rehearsing for the Miami City Ballet’s Friday night opening.

“I’m gonna be like walking, and then I dance,” Yanes said.

When asked if she’ll be the star of the show tonight, she responded “yes.”

“For people in the community, like we see today with the Miami City Ballet and the Adrian Arsht Center, everybody involved for making this wish come true, it’s just changing a life.”” said Richard Kelly, COO of Make-A-Wish South Florida.

A chance to dance with everyone watching, performing in the actual production Friday.

It’s a night Yanes will never forget.

“Thank you all for making my dream come true,” she said.

