Girl, trainer hurt after truck fatally hits 2 horses in Southwest Ranches

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A girl and her trainer were taken to the hospital after, officials said, a pickup truck hit and killed the horses they were riding in Southwest Ranches, Sunday afternoon.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the accident along Griffin Road, near 199th Terrace, just after 4 p.m.

Officials said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra was traveling east when he slammed into the horses and the riders, who were trying to cross the road.

“He said that he had dropped his cellphone, was distracted by that brief period of time, and struck the two horses,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

Investigators said both horses were killed on impact.

Paramedics transported the riders to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition.

“The young juvenile was transported by air, and the adult was transported by ground,” said Leone.

The girl, who is 9 or 10 years old, suffered a skull fracture.

“This young girl was wearing a helmet. It’s very possible that helmet saved her life,” said Leone.

Police shut down Griffin Road near the scene of the crash in both directions for several hours while they investigated. It reopened to traffic at around 8 p.m.

The crash left area residents stunned.

Jim Laskey pointed out there’s a horse crossing traffic sign near the scene of the crash.

“Somebody didn’t even slow down for them for those horses,” said Jim Laskey, “and they see the warning signs right there. That’s a horse crossing.”

As the victims recover, police said the deeper investigation can now begin.

“We don’t have any indication of the speed of the driver, but there will be a lengthy investigation,” said Leone.

Officials have not released the victims’ identities. It remains unclear whether the truck driver will face any charges.

