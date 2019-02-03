FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Girl Scouts expressed their gratitude to federal employees who worked through the partial government shutdown by taking their sweet treats to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

7News cameras captured the girls passing out cookies to Transportation Security Administration workers at the airport, Saturday afternoon.

Scout mother Cindy Burdick said it’s their way of thanking them for keeping the airport safe during the 35-day shutdown.

“We have been out selling Girl Scout cookies and making an extra profit so we could buy Girl Scout cookies to share with the TSA agents,” she said, “to say thank you for all their hard work and working over a month without pay.”

Girl Scout Cecilia said reaching out was the least she could do.

“I felt bad for the people that weren’t getting paid, and they helped us, so we had to help them,” she said, “I feel proud of myself that I did this and I made everyone happy.”

Burdick said the idea came to her daughter when she saw a video about Kiss frontman Paul Stanley giving free meals to TSA workers at his restaurant during the shutdown.

