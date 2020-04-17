Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida donate cookie profits to South Miami Hospital healthcare workers

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Girl Scouts troop is making efforts to raise the spirits of healthcare heroes on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Brownie Troop 1919 donated their cookie sale profit to buy and deliver hot meals to the night shift workers at South Miami Hospital, Thursday.

“Our troop is disappointed that we can’t go camping, but we are glad that we can use some of our cookie money to buy meals for the healthcare heroes,” said one girl scout in a video message.

The group also wrote thank you cards and donated Girl Scout cookies to the employees at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.