LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 7-year-old girl to the hospital after she was struck by a car while riding her scooter in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the victim was riding her scooter along the 3100 block of 43rd Street when she was struck by a car at a very low speed, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.

The child suffered a bump in the head. The injury is not life-threatening.

Paramedics transported her to Broward Health Medical Center. She was alert and talking to paramedics while being treated.

