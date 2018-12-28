Girl recovering after falling from Lauderhill 4th floor balcony

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old girl is recovering at the hospital after she fell from the balcony of her fourth floor apartment unit in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1900 block of Northwest 46th Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the victim, identified as Michaela, and her two younger siblings were being supervised by their 17-year-old sister inside the unit.

“There was a 17-year-old family member inside the house with three other juveniles: a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “At some point, the 5-year-old somehow got onto the balcony, and there is some furniture on the balcony, and it appears the child just fell off the balcony.”

Police said Michaela somehow went over the railing and fell four flights onto the pavement below.

Paramedics transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. Officials said she was breathing but not talking.

7News cameras captured paramedics as they took the victim out of the ambulance and into the hospital. She was seen wearing a head and neck brace.

“She would like to play with me all the time,” said Michaela’s older sister as she fought back tears.

As of Friday night, the girl’s condition was unknown.

Back at the scene, cameras captured Michaela’s mother, visibly distraught as she spoke with police officers outside of the complex. Meanwhile, the victim’s younger siblings were seen sitting in the back of a police cruiser.

It remains unclear whether anyone will face any charges.

“Right now it’s too soon to determine any type of charges, but [the Florida Department of Children and Families] will be notified,” said Santiago.

As police continue their investigation, Michaela’s older sister is praying for the girl’s recovery.

“That my sister come back and make her alive,” she said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.