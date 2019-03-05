Girl, man hospitalized after Hallandale Beach shooting; at least 2 detained

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken at least two men into custody after a shooting near a Hallandale Beach park sent a man and a 9-year-old girl to the hospital.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Hallandale Beach Police responded to the scene near Foster Park, in the area of Foster Road and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as officers took two men into custody. One of the subjects was seen sitting on a sidewalk in handcuffs.

“We have people that we do have detained right now, and we are continuing to ask questions so that we can obtain the correct story,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Rashana Dabney-Donovan.

#BREAKING: This shooting scene in #HallandaleBeach has several streets closed in the area of Foster Rd and NW 6th and 7th Avenues. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/GI6bKSaWSo — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 5, 2019

7News cameras later captured a silver Mazda with the rear window blown out and evidence markers behind the vehicle.

“I know that there were multiple shots. I don’t have the information as to where they were hit at this time,” said Dabney-Donovan.

Paramedics transported the adult victim to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials said the mother of the girl was driving her to the hospital when she pulled over at a location in Hollywood. From there, they were met by rescue crews who took the child to Memorial Regional, where she is also listed in stable condition.

#Now: Police just brought out the K-9s as they investigate a Hallandale shooting that injured at least two near Foster Park. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/OFvciK1fEf — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 5, 2019

Cameras captured crews as they took the victims into the hospital.

Back at the scene of the shooting, officers interviewed witnesses, and K-9 units were seen going house to house and at a nearby cemetery, as they continued to search for evidence. Officers were also seen picking up evidence at a nearby house.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.