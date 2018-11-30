Girl hospitalized, driver arrested after hit-and-run in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he struck a girl in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood and drove off, sending the young victim to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 53rd Street, at around 6:45 p.m., Friday.

According to investigators, officers had responded to a call of an assault because the driver thought the people surrounding the victim were going to beat him up, prompting him to flee the scene.

Paramedics transported the girl to Holtz Children’s Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said the driver was stopped and taken into custody.

7News cameras later captured the driver’s red Nissan sedan being towed away.

It remains unclear what charges he will be facing.

