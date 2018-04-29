NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a girl to the hospital after she and several others were involved in a rollover wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

Several people, including people were riding in a car along Northwest 103rd Street and 17th Avenue when it collided with a commercial truck. The force of the impact caused the truck to flip over.

Paramedics transported the young victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

