SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl was injured and taken to the hospital after falling off a horse while riding.

The 14-year-old teen was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center Thursday, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

It happened at The Horse Club Equestrian Center along Southwest 61st Street and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

