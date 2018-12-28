Girl hospitalized after falling from Lauderhill 4th floor balcony

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 5-year-old girl to the hospital after she fell from the balcony of a fourth floor apartment unit in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1900 block of Northwest 46th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the victim was one of three children being supervised by a 17-year-old inside the unit. Police said the girl was sitting on the balcony when she somehow went over the railing and fell four flights onto the pavement below.

Paramedics transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

7News cameras captured paramedics as they took the victim out of the ambulance and into the hospital. She was seen wearing a neck and head brace.

Even though she was transported in serious condition, the child’s current condition is unknown.

Back at the scene, cameras captured a visibly distraught woman speaking with police officers outside of the complex. Her relation to the victim is unknown. Meanwhile, children were seen sitting in the back of a police cruiser.

It remains unclear whether anyone will face any charges.

