Girl hospitalized after falling from Lauderhill 4th floor apartment

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 4-year-old girl to the hospital after she fell from the balcony of a fourth floor apartment unit in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1900 block of Northwest 46th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

