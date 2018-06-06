Girl found wandering alone in Boynton Beach reunited with mother at police station

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A child found wandering unsupervised in Boynton Beach has been reunited with her mother.

A good Samaritan found a child wandering in Boynton Beach unsupervised around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. The person took her to a Boynton Beach Police station.

Police shared the little girl’s photo on social media in order to track down her family.

Her mother arrived at the station shortly afterward.

An investigation is now underway.

UPDATE: The child’s mother is at the PD now. Investigation ongoing. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/SOFgaiPrrN — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) June 6, 2018

Do you know this beautiful little girl? A Good Samaritan found her in the 400 block of South Seacrest Blvd around 5:20 pm & brought her to the police department. She is not very verbal so we need help tracking down her family. Call us ASAP if you recognize her. 561-732-8116. pic.twitter.com/B8RHWoMZxH — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) June 6, 2018

