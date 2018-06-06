Girl found wandering alone in Boynton Beach reunited with mother at police station

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A child found wandering unsupervised in Boynton Beach has been reunited with her mother.
A good Samaritan found a child wandering in Boynton Beach unsupervised around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. The person took her to a Boynton Beach Police station.
Police shared the little girl’s photo on social media in order to track down her family.
Her mother arrived at the station shortly afterward.
An investigation is now underway.
