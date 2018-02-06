Gimenez, Florida Health Department support drug to reduce HIV transmissions in county

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the Florida Department of Health teamed up to kick off the Getting 2 Zero Miami-Dade Awareness Campaign, Tuesday.

The awareness campaign’s goal is to get the total number of new HIV cases and HIV-related deaths to zero. Organizers also hope to get rid of discrimination against people with HIV and AIDS.

County commissioner Sally Heyman spoke about creating the campaign.

“We can contain, and we can prevent, by early detection, i.e. getting a safe test to make sure you are not a carrier and a spreader,” Heyman said

Miami-Dade County has the largest HIV infection rate in the country, with almost 27,000 people living with HIV/AIDS throughout the county.

