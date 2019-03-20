Gillum wants to register 1 million Florida voters for 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum says he wants to register at least 1 million voters in an effort to make the state swing blue in the 2020 presidential race.

Gillum announced the goal Wednesday evening at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Gillum says Democrats must now begin to actively engage voters ahead of the 2020 Presidential Primary.

Earlier Wednesday, the Florida Democratic Party announced a plan to spend $2 million with a goal of signing up 200,000 Floridians to vote. In 2017, the party says it registered only about 80,000 new voters.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo says the party needs to set its candidate up for success.

Democrats say Florida has more than 4 million people who are eligible but unregistered.

