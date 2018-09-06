Gillum picks Chris King as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is picking Orlando-area businessman Chris King as his running mate as he seeks to become the first Democrat elected Florida governor since 1994.

Gillum made his announcement on Facebook Thursday morning.

King came in fifth of five leading Democrats seeking the nomination after spending several million dollars of his own money on the race. His campaign was noted for his criticism of the sugar industry, a call for a tax on bullets to be used for school safety, and a proposal to abolish the death penalty.

King has never held public office and highlighted his business experience during his campaign. He is CEO of Elevation, a company that invests in and manages affordable housing for seniors.

