Gillum leads in latest results of Quinnipiac Poll

(WSVN) - Fresh off their weekend debate, the candidates for Florida governor are gearing up for another face off.

No major changes are evident in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, which gives Democrat Andrew Gillum the edge at 52 percent.

Republican candidate Ron DeSantis is trailing behind at 46 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percent.

Both candidates will meet during a second debate at Broward Community College, Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.