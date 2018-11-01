Gillum, DeSantis make campaign stops in South Florida

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With Election day just days away, gubernatorial candidates Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis made some campaign stops in South Florida.

Gillum, the Democratic nominee, started his day in Key West before he made an appearance at Miami-Dade College’s Homestead Campus Thursday morning.

Gillum spoke to the public on a host of topics, ranging from climate change to public education.

“We are going to change not only, the face of the future of the State of Florida but the face of the nation,” Gillum said. “All eyes across the world are right here on the State of Florida.”

Gillum said he has heard that young people are not making it out to the pools, so this was an important stop in order to get the ball rolling.

However, in Southwest Miami-Dade, Republican nominee Ron DeSantis rallied voters at a church.

DeSantis touched upon faith-based issues and his own faith during the event. He also looked to set himself apart from his opponent, citing his conservative record, his military service and his stance on social issues such as abortion.

He also spoke to the Cuban Americans in the audience, promising to fight to end the Castro regime if he is elected governor. He also said he is the candidate best equipped to deal with officials in Washington.

“I think Andrew is running on impeaching Trump, and I get Trump’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but when you take that extreme position, he’s not going to be able to work with the administration to advance Florida’s priorities,” DeSantis said.

Both candidates have additional stops planned in South Florida, Thursday.

