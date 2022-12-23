SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the upcoming, chilly holiday draws closer, South Floridians may be in need of some last-minute gifts, and many headed to their local shopping centers to make their eleventh-hour purchases.

That window to order Christmas gifts from Amazon is closed now, but malls across South Florida will be open. Here are some local mall hours for Christmas Eve:

Aventura Mall – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dadeland Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dolphin Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday afternoon, 7News cameras captured lines at high-end stores in Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, as shoppers tried to grab some last-minutes gifts for loved ones and themselves.

“I’ve just been super busy and haven’t had the time to get anything done, so I’m here now trying to get that last-minute stuff,” said shopper Corissa Lineback.

“I found a couple of good stuff, but not as much,” said Juliana Gomez. “We’re still walking around. We got here at 7 a.m., and we still have more stuff to get.”

Grocery stores experienced the holiday rush as well.

Those who are unable to make it to the mall, Walmart Plus still has some times to have things delivered to their homes.

Shoppers who are really in a time crunch may consider last-minute gift ideas like digital gift cards, a subscription or an affordable and useful item.

