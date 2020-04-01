Gibson Park hosts free meal distribution; to be held 3 times a week

MIAMI (WSVN) - During the continuous spread of the novel coronavirus in South Florida, more families are finding it difficult to put food on their tables.

Several organizations are offering support with food drives and distributions throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

A free meal distribution will be held at Gibson Park, located at 401 NW 12 St., starting at 9 a.m., Wednesday.

The effort was organized by DeliverLean and Alonzo Mourning’s Overtown Youth Center.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office recently conducted their own efforts, Operation Helping Hand, where they personally delivered bags of food to families in Pompano Beach that are struggling during the pandemic.

BSO teamed up with Feeding South Florida and took to the streets to help their community’s most vulnerable residents.

“It was unexpected,” said one recipient. “I more than appreciate it, you know, based on the times we’re in, because we got laid off from our jobs.”

Another food distribution site was Opa-Locka where more than 1,000 bags were given to people in need.

The food distribution at Gibson Park will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice.

