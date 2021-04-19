Giant manta ray spotted swimming of Florida coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida resident captured incredible video showing a massive manta ray gliding through the water off the coast of St. Petersburg.

Michael McCarty, with the See Through Canoe Company, spotted the giant manta ray about 50 feet from the shore on April 14.

“Even though I spend a lot of time on the water, this is the first manta ray I’ve seen here in the St Pete area,” he told Fox 13. “I’ve seen them in other parts of Florida, but never so close to shore.”

McCarty also captured video showing fevers of Cownose Rays moving along the coast.

