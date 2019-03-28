Giant cocktail-mixing truck that serves drinks is headed to Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - If you see what looks like a giant cocktail shaker driving down the road, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

The Monkey Shoulder Mixer is making it’s way to Orlando this week. The mixer resembles a cement truck, with the back remodeled to look like a cocktail shaker.

The truck is serving drinks featuring the company’s blended malt Scotch whisky.

Unfortunately, the truck is only going as far south as Orlando on March 29, according to Fox 35.

The monkey recently made an appearance in South Florida in late January, according to the Miami Herald.

However, additional stops could be added through April 2.

