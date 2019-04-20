German shepherd returned to Southwest Ranches family after 2-year disappearance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Ranches family is all smiles this weekend after the German shepherd they lost as a puppy two years ago was finally able to come home, thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of some dedicated organizations.

The Peterson family waited on the tarmac at a small airport in Fort Lauderdale to catch their first glimpse of Cedar, Saturday afternoon.

Doug Peterson said he received a call from Colorado in March informing him that the long-lost dog had been found.

“Somebody either stole her out of the yard or she got out of the yard. We’re not sure 100% sure, but she disappeared.” he said. “We hadn’t heard anything from her for several years. The sheriff in Colorado found her and brought her into the veterinarian, and he had her scanned, and they called us and they told us that they had our dog.”

The Petersons still don’t know exactly how Cedar ended up in a ditch in Colorado, but they’re extremely grateful they got their pet microchipped.

Chase Peterson, who was 13 when Cedar disappeared, said he had no idea what could have happened but never gave up hope.

“I was, like, confused as to where she could have possibly ended up, but in the end, I was hoping that if someone did steal her, that she ended up in a happy place, in a safe place,” he said. If she wasn’t, she is now.”

Cedar was only four months old when she disappeared. Her microchip tracked back to the vet’s office in Davie where the procedure was done.

This moment couldn’t have happened without that technology and the help of Wings Of Rescue, Cloud Nine Rescue Flights and the Humane Society of Broward County.

“Hopefully this will make other people chip their dogs,” said Doug. “Never give up hope.”

The Humane Society of Broward County offers microchipping for just $20 plus tax. No appointment is needed. They advised owners to make sure they keep their contact information up to date.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.