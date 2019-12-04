George Zimmerman sues family of Trayvon Martin, others for $100 million

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) — An attorney representing George Zimmerman has announced a lawsuit against the parents of Trayvon Martin and others.

According to a release from Larry Klayman, the lawsuit, filed against Martin’s parents, attorney Benjamin Crump, several prosecutors, the State of Florida and others seeks $100 million in damages.

In the lawsuit, Zimmerman alleges that the prosecution’s key witness in his 2013 murder trial, Rachel Jeantel, was an imposter and fake witness. The lawsuit also alleges defamation by the Martin family and Crump.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin on the grounds of self-defense.

