George Zimmerman charged with stalking, threatening private investigator

(WSVN) - George Zimmerman is being charged with stalking and threatening a private investigator in central Florida.

According to the State Attorney’s Office for Brevard and Seminole counties, Zimmerman “willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly” followed and harassed Dennis Warren in December of 2017.

Warren was reportedly looking for people to participate in a documentary about Trayvon Martin, who Zimmerman shot and killed in 2012. He was later acquitted in Martin’s death.

An affidavit says Zimmerman sent harassing messages to Warren and the documentary’s producer, including a threat to feed him to an alligator, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

“[Warren] is a [expletive] WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME. Local OR former law officer He’s well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?” Zimmerman wrote to producer Michael Gasparro.

His arraignment for the misdemeanor stalking charge is scheduled for May 30.

