George T. Baker Aviation Technical College to receive donated Learjet

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired business jet will be donated to George T. Baker Aviation Technical College thanks to Miami International Airport.

On Wednesday afternoon, 7SkyForce HD hovered over MIA where several people could be seen getting ready to deliver the retired Gates Learjet 25D to the nearby college.

The aircraft was left abandoned in a hangar at MIA since 2013.

iAero Tech, the company that owns the hangar, made a decision with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department to donate the jet to the aviation school for student training.

The donated plane will be the first private jet aircraft at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College.

It has been deemed unflyable but if it were made airworthy, would be valued at approximately $1.5 million.

