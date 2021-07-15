MIAMI (WSVN) - A George Floyd mural was defaced in South Florida.

The mural is located near the intersection of Northwest First Avenue and 16th Street. It is unclear when the vandalism took place.

Video showed the mural spray painted with the words “Death is 4ever” and “Smile thru pain” written in red.

The artist who created the mural, Kyle Holbrook, said he was not going to let the mural stay that way. He quickly got to work and covered the vandal’s dirty work.

“I mean, honestly, this is the perfect example of like what a loser does,” he said. “I mean, we live in America and the great thing about it is you can have different views, but if your view is hate, you never win and it doesn’t matter if they do it a million times, I’m gonna come out here every time because it’s for the community.”

Holbrook said he is not only repairing it but making it better. He said it is his way of not letting hate win.

