Generous Floridians donating homemade masks, care packages to healthcare workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Generous people are cranking out homemade medical masks to help with the shortage at hospitals.

Jason Smith of the Broward Firefighters Union said, “We’re just grateful to be a part of the community and to be able to give back.”

Across South Florida, people are doing whatever they can to help doctors in dire need of medical supplies.

Karie Luong, the Store Manager at the Studio Beauty and Supply store in Margate said, “We had some of the essential products that the hospitals could use.”

The store put together care packages for healthcare workers.

After being forced to closed due to the pandemic, they decided to donate their supplies.

Luong said, “We’ve made actually over thousands of hand sewn masks, we’ve put together over three to five hundred bags worth of products.”

In Hallandale Beach, Roseline Costa turned her home into a small factory, producing hundreds of makeshift masks.

Costa said, “United, we can do a lot.”

She plans on donating the masks to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Costa said, “I hope they can use the items themselves, or the patients who’s going to be in the waiting room.”

On Tuesday, first responders will also continue to donate equipment.

Smith said, “Being able to secure these masks for the healthcare workers is immensely amazing, and it’s detrimental at this point to be able to go ahead and secure them from the patients that they’re serving and protecting our communities.”

Memorial Regional Hospital will be accepting donations, but different hospitals have different protocols for accepting donations.

