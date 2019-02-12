Generator fire extinguished inside Cleveland Clinic; no injuries reported

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to reports of heavy smoke at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston after a generator caught fire.

Authorities were dispatched to the medical center along Weston Road after the medical center’s fire alarm went off just before 8 p.m., Tuesday.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a #workingfire in @CityofWeston at 3100 Weston Rd. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/wsuoXGew61 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 13, 2019

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said their operations were not interrupted and that the fire originated from a second-floor generator during testing.

Officials said the fire was “stubborn,” and that it mainly consisted of “embers, which were buried deep within the roof material of the second floor.”

The fire was eventually put out, and no injuries were reported.

