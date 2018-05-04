POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some aerial daredevils took to the skies above Pompano Beach ahead of their big showcase this weekend.

The Geico Skytypers performed a practice run at the Pompano Beach Air Park on Friday, just a day before the Fort Lauderdale Air Show kicks off.

The two-day event will feature the Skytypers as well as the F/A-18 Super Hornets and other aircrafts.

“You’re going to see airplanes do things that they have never seen [do] before, never thought an airplane could do before,” said pilot Mike Wiskus.

Related: Fort Lauderdale Air Show performers honor Stoneman Douglas teacher with flight

Many roads in the area are shut down due to the show. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.