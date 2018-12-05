GEICO gives 100 vehicles free gas in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of motorists lined up at a North Miami gas station to score free gas.

The first 100 vehicles were gifted $25 worth of gas at the Valero gas station located near Northeast 135th Street and West Dixie Highway, Wednesday morning.

Pumps were attended by local GEICO agents who also distributed flyers and free merchandise.

The freebie is part of the insurance agency’s 20 Days of Giving campaign.

