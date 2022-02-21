MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Calle Ocho came alive over the weekend during the Gay8 Festival.

The festival stretched from 13th Court to 17th Avenue, Sunday.

The celebration was filled with food, great music, performances and a stand-up comedy show.

“It’s all about bringing all the different pieces of our community out for great music, food, fun, a fashion show, arts, everything!” said Gay8 founder Damian Pardo. “They can come here and have a great experience.”

The theme of the festival was Liberty for Cuba.

Organizers hope this year’s event can bring awareness and support to the fight for freedom.

