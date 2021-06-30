FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving memorial was held in Fort Lauderdale for a man who lost his life in an accident at a Pride parade.

The celebration of life on Wednesday night was also a display of forgiveness.

Jim Fahy’s life of giving was celebrated at a service at the United Church of Christ in Fort Lauderdale.

Those who attended the service were heard singing along to “Joy to the World.”

It is because it was Fahy’s favorite Christmas song.

“In his passing we have learned how to live,” said Gary Keating, founding Director of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

Fahy’s friends said he loved Christmas and also had a servant’s heart.

“We need to give more, and we will receive more because of it,” said Keating.

The 77-year-old was killed by an out-of-control pickup truck during the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors on June 19.

Authorities said it was an accident.

All of those who were involved, including driver Fred Johnson, were members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

Fahy performed with the group earlier in the month.

He was a missionary in Africa, a volunteer at a kitchen for the needy and a greeter at Port Everglades.

“I think he inspired many of us, and that’s the important thing,” said friend Ron Goodall.

The Fort Lauderdale, South Florida and Miami Gay Men’s choruses gathered together onstage, surrounding their friend and not allowing the accident to tear them apart.

7News was told Johnson attended the service.

“Everybody loves him,” said Keating. “Everybody wants him to be here, and everybody wants him to feel safe and part of our family. Let’s hope that this story can teach that to other people.”

Another man who was hurt in the accident is out of the hospital but is still recuperating at home.

