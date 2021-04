SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another day, another alligator sighting.

A 7News viewer Trenton Wasser captured video of a massive alligator taking a weekend stroll through Palmetto Bay, Sunday.

The creature was spotted near 144th Street and 67th Avenue.

It is unclear if trappers came out to remove the creature to a less populated area.

