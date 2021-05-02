Gator spotted outside fire station in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A fire department in Fort Myers got an unexpected visitor.

A 5-foot gator blocked the entrance to a South Trail Fire Department station on Thursday.

The reptile was removed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.

There has been an increase in gator sightings recently due to May being the start of their mating season.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.