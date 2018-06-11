Gator halts plane on runway at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An alligator was spotted on an airport runway in central Florida on Monday.

Anthony Velardi says he was traveling home from Baltimore on a Spirit Airlines flight when the gator brought the plane to a stop.

Velardi said the pilot stopped taxiing and waited for the reptile to cross before continuing on to the gate, informing passengers about the unusual reason for their slight delay.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.