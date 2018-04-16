Gator caught on camera strolling through Florida hotel

SEBRING, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida hotel received an unwelcome guest after an alligator was spotted walking in the area.

Highlands County Sheriff posted the video to Instagram, which showed the reptile walking past hotel rooms at a Quality Inn in Sebring, Florida.

“We aren’t sure if this little guy got locked out of his room at the Quality Inn in Sebring this afternoon or what,” the sheriff’s office joked. “Maybe he was just looking for the tiki bar to get a margatorita, but he didn’t look like he was old enough to drink and didn’t appear to have any ID in his alligator skin wallet.”

Deputies said the gator was eventually picked up by a licensed trapper and taken away.

