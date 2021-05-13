Gas stations resume normal operations after officials advise South Florida will not experience gas shortages following pipeline hack

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after officials and local leaders advised South Florida residents that the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline will not likely cause a gas shortage in the state, gas stations seem to be resuming normal operations.

On Thursday, gas stations appeared to return to normal operations as aerial views showed small lines.

One gas station in Miami Gardens ran out of gas on Wednesday and remained closed the following day.

Confusion as to where Floridians get their fuel supply is likely what caused drivers to head out to the pumps.

“Our fuel is supplied through Port Everglades, not by the pipeline,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. That does not include Florida.

Port Everglades officials are imploring South Floridians not to worry, as they are not likely to experience a gas shortage.

“We’ve seen the pictures and videos of people putting gas in garbage bags,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert. “First of all, that’s dumb. Like, it’s gonna get you hurt, it’s dangerous. Stop doing that.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the pipeline company said operations have resumed, but will take a few to get back up and running.

