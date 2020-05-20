Gas station surveillance shows clearer picture of man seen stabbing customer

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A clearer view of a gas station stabbing has given investigators a better glimpse of the perpetrator who remains on the loose.

The stabbing occurred in March at 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue in Miami.

Juan Campos, the victim, said, “He just came from behind and didn’t give me a chance.”

Campos ran into the station for help and was released from the hospital with injuries to his arm and back.

If you have any information on this stabbing please call Miami-Dade Crime stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can choose to remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 reward.

