Gas station clerk shoots at crook after robbery near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Deputies are investigating after a gas station clerk shot at a robbery subject near Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery happened at a Valero gas station along the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police officers are searching for the crook.

According to BSO, someone committed a robbery at the gas station. After the gas station was robbed, the station’s clerk gave chase and shot at the robber.

The crook got away in a vehicle, deputies said.

The clerk was not injured.

Deputies said the man remains at large in the area and have set up a perimeter. However, BSO said they do not have a description of the subject.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.