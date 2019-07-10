Gas station clerk shoots at 2 crooks, kills 1 after robbery near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Deputies are investigating after a gas station clerk said he shot at two robbers — killing one — near Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery happened at a Valero gas station along the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police officers are searching for the crooks.

Late Wednesday night, BSO confirmed that one of the robbers was shot and killed. Investigators said his body was dropped off at a Hollywood fire station.

Surveillance video from inside the gas station showed a man going behind the counter and pointing a gun at the gas station’s clerk. The man could then be seen in the video pistol whipping the clerk on the left side of his face.

The video showed a second robber’s hand reaching over the counter and into the station’s register.

The culprits are then seen in the video forcing the clerk to the ground before taking off. The clerk was later identified as Mike.

“Just two guys came inside the gas station and put a gun on me, and they took the money,” said Mike while holding an ice pack to his head. “I went outside and shot at them twice.”

After the gas station was robbed, the station’s clerk said he gave chase and shot at the two robbers.

Mike said he did not know if he hit one of the two men that fled down an alley.

“Three gunshots,” a witness described hearing. “That was it, and I see him walk back that way.”

“We had to tell the kids to get down on the ground,” a second witness said. “It’s just ridiculous. They shouldn’t have tried to rob him, so he should have — ’cause the owner of the store, I know him personally, and he’s a very good person.”

Mike Dircks said he tried to get inside the store moments after the robbery.

“The door was locked, so I looked in the window, and the young man had blood running out of his head, and I said, ‘Hey, buddy,'” Dircks said. “I know all these people. I said, ‘Open the door, please. Are you OK?’ But the sheriff came roaring in, and that was that.”

Deputies spent several hours investigating the scene.

Neighbors said they know the owners of the gas station, and they stand behind him.

“If he has to defend himself, that’s what he has to do,” the first witness said.

“I think he had to handle his business,” a neighbor said.

Deputies said the culprit remains at large in the area. However, BSO said they do not have a description of the crook.

“We’re a part of the community,” owner Moe Farraj said. “We understand the struggle, but some people choose different choices. I’m glad [Mike] is OK. That’s what matters right now.”

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where several police cruisers could be seen at the gas station.

BSO said investigators are questioning the gas station clerk. Deputies said most likely, all of the information obtained in the investigation will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office.

A decision on whether he will face charges will be made by the state attorney, BSO said.

