Gas station clerk shoots at 2 crooks after robbery near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Deputies are investigating after a gas station clerk said he shot at two robbers near Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery happened at a Valero gas station along the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police officers are searching for the crooks.

After the gas station was robbed, the station’s clerk, later identified as Mike, said he gave chase and shot at the two robbers.

The crooks got away on foot, he said.

“Just two guys came inside the gas station and put a gun on me, and they took the money,” said Mike while holding an ice pack to his head. “I went outside and shot at them twice.”

Deputies said the culprits remain at large in the area. However, BSO said they do not have a description of the subjects.

Officials have since set up a perimeter in the area.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where several police cruisers could be seen at the gas station.

