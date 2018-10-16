Davie gas pump scammers caught in the act, 2 arrested

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested after attempting to install skimming devices at a Davie gas station.

According to officials, a Davie Police officer noticed two men acting suspicious near a gas pump and determined the were attempting to install a credit card skimming device. That device as well as special tools to access the pump, and a laptop were seized.

It happened at the Marathon gas station along South University Drive near Griffin Road last Wednesday.

Both Raul Hernandez-Beltran and Rafael Mirabel Bonora were arrested.

