SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a gas line ruptured at a construction site in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the site along Southwest 87th Street and 92nd Avenue, near Baptist Hospital, Monday.

Hospital officials said the break did not affect their operations.

