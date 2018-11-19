SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas line rupture in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood prompted crews to shut down a roadway.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene along Southwest 82nd Avenue and Killian Drive, Monday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a construction crew working in the area may have hit the gas line.

Officials detoured traffic as crews worked to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported.

