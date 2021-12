SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a gas leak in Sunny Isles Beach that has closed a roadway.

Gas spilled onto the road at the intersection of 174th Street and North Bay Road early Friday.

Officials shut down traffic in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection until the leak is fixed.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.