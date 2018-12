SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have capped a gas leak that prompted evacuations in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Southwest 24th Street and Sunshine Boulevard, Monday morning.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution as officials worked to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported.

