Gas leak at NSU shuts down part of South University Drive

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are working to cap a gas leak that is causing traffic troubles near Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Davie Police shut down the 3200 and 3300 block of South University Drive in both directions, just before 4 p.m. as crews work to cap the gas leak, Monday.

THE 3200 AND 3300 BLOCK OF S UNIVERSITY DR GOING NORTH AND SOUTH BOUND WILL BE CLOSED. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA AT THIS TIME. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) September 10, 2018

According to officials, the gas leak was at NSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine building. The building has since been evacuated.

Traffic is being rerouted as of 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.