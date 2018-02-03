FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale were evacuated after a hazmat crew found a gas leak, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the Madison Apartments near West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue, just after 11 a.m., after residents said they smelled gas in the neighborhood.

The hazmat crew found a 1,000-gallon propane tank leaking. They quickly replaced a faulty valve.

No one was hurt.

Residents were later allowed to returned to their homes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.